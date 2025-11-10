The pose that overshadowed Pakistan's victory

IMAGE: Muhammad Shahzad trolled after win. Photograph: Muhammad Shahzad/X

Fourteen years after their last title, Pakistan’s golden era at the Hong Kong Sixes roared back to life. A commanding 43-run victory over Kuwait in the 2025 final at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, crowned them champions for a record sixth time, a feat unmatched by any other nation.

The celebrations were euphoric as the players took a lap of honour, waving to the cheering crowd and soaking in the applause after reclaiming their dominance 14 years after their last title in 2011. Pakistan’s previous triumphs came in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2011 and this win added yet another glorious chapter to their storied legacy.

However, the spotlight soon shifted to Muhammad Shahzad, who found himself at the centre of social media trolling after attempting to imitate Hardik Pandya’s iconic trophy pose — one the Indian all-rounder made famous following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 wins.

Entering the tournament with a squad full of active cricketers, Pakistan finished second in Group C to reach the semifinals. They then defeated Australia in the semifinal and Kuwait in the final to lift the trophy. Their only setback came against India, who fielded a team of retired stars including Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa.

Following the final win, Shahzad walked to the centre of the pitch, trophy in hand, and struck a pose reminiscent of Pandya’s viral celebration. Unfortunately, the attempt fell flat and social media wasted no time in pointing it out.

Adding to the drama, Shahzad quote-tweeted Karthik’s earlier post from when India had beaten Pakistan in the group stage. Karthik had captioned his post, “Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes. Winning against pak.”

In response, Shahzad posted two pictures on X with the caption, “Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual.”

While Shahzad’s post was meant as playful banter, many fans didn’t take it kindly and the fast-bowling all-rounder soon became a target of online mockery, with users flooding social media to troll his failed attempt at mimicking Pandya’s pose.