India, New Zealand Players Enjoy Foot Volley

IMAGE: India and New Zealand players try their hand at Foot Volley in Wellington on Friday, November 18, 2022. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

As rain delayed the start of the first T20 International between India and New Zealand in Wellington on Friday, the players from the two teams kept themselves busy with a game of Foot Volley.

Foot Volley, generally played on the beach, is a mix of football and volleyball in which players use their feet to get the ball over the net.

The cricketers found a quiet corner at the Sky stadium to play Foot Volley, using a set of chairs in place of the net.

'Football volleyball while we wait for the rain to pass,' the Black Caps tweeted.

'#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up,' BCCI tweeted.