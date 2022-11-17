News
Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...

Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 17, 2022 09:32 IST
Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketers got fitness conscious about their bodies in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni era and Virat Kohli took it many notches higher during his tenure as skipper.

Ahead of the start of India's 3-match T20I series against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya and his mates -- Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur -- were spotted shirtless -- much like what Salman Khan used to do in the late 1990s and early 2000s -- at a lovely beach in Kiwiland.

'Best escape anyone can have,' Washington noted alongside the video.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
