News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why do you need so many breaks? Shastri asks Dravid & Co.

Why do you need so many breaks? Shastri asks Dravid & Co.

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: The entire coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for India's tour of New Zealand where Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 squad while Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge for the one-day internationals.

 

The entire coaching staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, has also been given a break after the T20 World Cup.

However, Shastri is not in favour of coaches taking breaks.

"I don’t believe in breaks. Because, I want to understand my teams and player and then be in control of the team.”

"What do you need that many breaks for? You get 2-3 months of break during the IPL that's enough to rest. I feel coach should be hands on."

No substitute to genuine pace, opportunity for Umran to learn

Both Zaheer Khan and Shastri feel that the tour of New Zealand is a great opportunity for pace sensation Umran Malik.

"Umran has been an exciting talent and this kind of exposure will help him. It's about how he takes things forward and how quickly he understands that this stage is going to be crucial if he wants to grab that spot in the playing XI and cement his place," Zaheer said.

"He's one of the fastest bowlers in India and you saw what happened in the World Cup, genuine pace rattled opposition whether it was Haris Rauf or Naseem Shah, Anrich Nortje," Shastri added.

"There is no substitute to genuine pace even while defending small scores. It's an opportunity for him and hopefully he will learn from this experience."

India's tour of New Zealand will be aired on Prime Video.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
Should Rohit be replaced as India's T20I captain?
Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...
Hardik And Co Do A Salman Khan...
Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment
Hardik's message to team after T20 WC disappointment
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head
OMG! Sunny's Become A Ghost!
OMG! Sunny's Become A Ghost!
Markets fall amid weak global equities
Markets fall amid weak global equities
Public sector banks to go on strike this Saturday
Public sector banks to go on strike this Saturday

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Hardik & Co. regroup, restart in New Zealand

Hardik & Co. regroup, restart in New Zealand

We don't need to prove anything: Hardik's sharp retort

We don't need to prove anything: Hardik's sharp retort

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances