News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India needs to decide whether KL Rahul is opener or middle-order batter'

'India needs to decide whether KL Rahul is opener or middle-order batter'

Source: ANI
February 01, 2022 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Will KL Rahul as an opener will work for Team India in the future? Photograph: BCCI

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels the team needs to decide whether vice-captain KL Rahul will open for the side or play as a middle-order batter in the upcoming series.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"I think that's the first thing they need to decide, whether he is an opener or a middle-order batsman because he was the captain in South Africa and he opened, which to me it was a bit disappointing because he's been so successful at number 4 or 5 and that's the role that they were looking at," said Agarkar on Star Sports show Game Plan ahead of the India-West Indies ODI series.

 

"If that is not going to be the case then again you have got to stick to what you decide if you are going to be an opener then you may as well open the innings with Rohit in the series."

"So, that will be interesting to see because Shikhar Dhawan is there as well, I am not sure in a year or year and a half's time where Shikhar Dhawan would be, even though he has got runs in South Africa," he added.

The former Team India pacer said since the side has a lot of options to try up the order, it is not certain whether KL Rahul opening the batting will work for the team in the future.

"You have got a couple of explosive players like Ishan Kishan or even someone like Rishabh Pant. Who knows whether it will work giving him a chance for the top of the order," said Agarkar.

Kuldeep Yadav has also been picked in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series. Former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke about the spinning combination ahead of the West Indies series.

"They should be otherwise they wouldn't have picked Kuldeep Yadav, he was on hold for the last, not last 6 months he's been in hold forever since that Birmingham game, where he's got turned around and then he never got an opportunity," said Aakash Chopra.

"They have got him back for a simple reason, that is they are not picking up wickets in the middle overs. Ashwin whether he was available or not, I would've anyway gone with Kuldeep Yadav but we also picked Ravi Bishnoi.

"We picked him for both ODI and T20 and since they don't want to try him then there is Washington Sundar as well and Jadeja and Axar Patel are actually waiting in the wing. So, once you pick so many bowlers then your hands are tied pretty much, who do you go with?" he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
No fans in stands for India vs WI ODIs in Ahmedabad
No fans in stands for India vs WI ODIs in Ahmedabad
'I felt everything was thrown at me'
'I felt everything was thrown at me'
Like Hardik Pandya's New Hairstyle?
Like Hardik Pandya's New Hairstyle?
Startups get a boost in Budget 2022
Startups get a boost in Budget 2022
Health sector allocation sees 16% hike, to Rs 86,200cr
Health sector allocation sees 16% hike, to Rs 86,200cr
Budget 2022: What is costlier, and what's cheaper
Budget 2022: What is costlier, and what's cheaper
Recipe: Nutty Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Nutty Broccoli Salad

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

IPL Auction: Shami, Iyer for Rs 2 cr

IPL Auction: Shami, Iyer for Rs 2 cr

Sports Budget increased by Rs 305.58 crore for 2022-23

Sports Budget increased by Rs 305.58 crore for 2022-23

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances