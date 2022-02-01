No fans in stands for India vs WI ODIs in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Fans enjoy the action during the India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on December 5, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, scheduled in Ahmedabad from February 6 to 11, will be played behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

The matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera, Ahemedabad.



"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. @BCCI #INDvsWI #teamindia," GCA tweeted.



"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," it added.



After the ODIs, the two teams are scheduled to play a three-match T20 International series in Kolkata, for which the West Bengal government has allowed 75 percent crowd attendance.