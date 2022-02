IPL Auction: Shami, Iyer for Rs 2 cr

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates taking a wicket for the Punjab Kings during IPL 2021. Photograph: BCCI

The top Indian players, including Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) nhighest base price category for next fortnight's IPL mega auction.

A total of 590 cricketers -- including 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players -- will go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million), while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

A look at the complete list of the players who will be part of the IPL auction: