India look best; will make it to semis, says Ganguly

Last updated on: June 19, 2019 19:41 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, centre, is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Babar Azam during the World Cup match at Old Trafford. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India may have lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of the next few games, but the team is so strong that despite the setbacks it will qualify for the World Cup semi-finals, reckons former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup due to a fracture in his left thumb on Wednesday, while India's front-line pacer Bhuvneshwar will miss the next two-three games after pulling a hamstring during the match against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar left the field after just 16 deliveries and all-rounder Vijay Shankar completed the pacer's spell.

"It's a blow, but they beat Pakistan comprehensively. So they are in good form. I hope Shikhar recovers well and recovers soon," said Ganguly, after returning to Kolkata on Wednesday following from his World Cup commentary assignment.

"Injuries are part and parcel, nobody has control on it. Hope others come and do well. I thought Vijay Shankar did exceptionally well with the ball in Bhuvi's absence. This is a good Indian team and they will make it to the semis and we will see what happens," he added.

The iconic Bengal cricketer visited his septuagenarian mother Nirupa, who was hospitalised a couple of days ago to treat a heart ailment.

"She's under observation. I'm not sure of her release yet," informed Ganguly. He is scheduled to return to England next Tuesday, ahead of India's match against the West Indies.

In Dhawan's absence, K L Rahul scored a fifty in India's comprehensive 89-run victory over Pakistan to remain unbeaten after four matches.

"India have looked the best in the World Cup so far; then England and Australia," Ganguly said, at the launch of a mobile blood donation bus by Project Life Force.

India take on minnows Afghanistan next, their fifth match, at Southampton on June 22.