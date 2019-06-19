News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: It's an odd day out in the cricket field

PIX: It's an odd day out in the cricket field

June 19, 2019 14:52 IST

Eoin Morgan rewrote the record books on Tuesday, clobbering 17 sixes - the most in a one-day international innings - in a blistering century as England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in their World Cup match at Old Trafford.

Morgan smashed a career-best 148 -- with 118 coming from sixes and fours -- off 71 balls to power England to 397-6, their highest World Cup total.

In reply, Gulbadin Naib's men managed 247-8 before succumbing to their fifth defeat in five matches.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Asghar Afghan (44) and Rahmat Shah (46) helped Afghanistan to their highest total in the World Cup but they stay rooted to the bottom of the points table, which England now head after their fourth victory.

Here are some 'different' clicks as England sauntered to another comfortable victory on Tuesday...

Ben Stokes clowns around, taking a mock catch during their match against Afghanistan

IMAGE: Ben Stokes clowns around, taking a mock catch during their match against Afghanistan. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Is that a scarecrow on the cricket field? Hang on... that's Adil Rashid!

IMAGE: Is that a scarecrow on the cricket field? Hang on... that's Adil Rashid! Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Afghanistan captain and opener Gulbadin Naib slips whilst running. He made a quick-fire 37 off 28 before perishing

IMAGE: Afghanistan captain and opener Gulbadin Naib slips whilst running. He made a quick-fire 37 off 28 before perishing. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
