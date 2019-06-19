Afghan players in altercation with fan?

June 19, 2019 15:27 IST

Afghanistan cricketers were involved in a squabble a night before their 150-run loss to England, reports stated on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in a restaurant in Manchester on Monday when some of the players took objection to being filmed by a man in the public and confronted him.

After the match, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib, played down the incident.

"No, I haven't, so you can ask my security officer. I didn't know anything about him, about them," he said.

"It's not a big issue for the team, for me."

According to AFP, a statement issued by Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday, confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT) on Monday.

"No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing," the statement read.

Afghanistan were creamed by England captain Eoin Morgan, who went on a record-breaking spree before leading his team to a massive win on Tuesday.