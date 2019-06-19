Big blow for India: Dhawan ruled out of World Cup

Last updated on: June 19, 2019 16:45 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan was the architect of India's thumping victory over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, scoring 117 off 109 balls. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India's opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a thumb fracture on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old picked up the injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

What was initially seen to be a swelling in his left thumb turned out to be a hairline fracture after closer examination.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia," the media manager had stated last week after Dhawan was initially ruled out for three matches.

Dhawan missed the washed-out game against New Zealand on last Thursday and then the marquee clash against Pakistan on Sunday and was set to miss the upcoming match against Afghanistan on Saturday.

However, his fate has been sealed and he'll play no more part in the World Cup.