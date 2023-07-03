'Hey Sledgers...': Gambhir Slams Critics

IMAGE: Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In a heated turn of events on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, Jonny Bairstow's dismissal ignited a cricketing controversy.

Bairstow was stumped by Australia's Alex Carey after the Englishman wandered out of the crease, mistakenly assuming the ball was dead.

Carey seized the opportunity, throwing the ball back onto the stumps. While within the rules, the incident triggered a debate about the 'spirit of the game,' with critics questioning Australia's tactics and the legitimacy of the wicket.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point in the game, as England, despite Ben Stokes's remarkable century, failed to recover and were ultimately all out for 327 while chasing 371. The dismissal led to an outpouring of boos from the crowd, with the Australians being called 'cheaters'.

Amidst the uproar, Gautam Gambhir, unimpressed by those questioning the decision, accused the critics of being 'sledgers'.

Gambhir took to Twitter, questioning the critics, 'Hey sledgers... Does the spirit of the game logic apply to you, or is it just for Indians?'

Stuart Broad, who followed Bairstow in the batting order, confronted Carey, stating, 'That's all you'll ever be remembered for.' Broad also expressed his dismay to Pat Cummins, labeling the incident as 'the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket'.

The controversial dismissal continues to generate intense discussion, raising questions about sportsmanship and fair play in the cricketing world.