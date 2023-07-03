News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Hey Sledgers...': Gambhir Slams Critics

'Hey Sledgers...': Gambhir Slams Critics

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 03, 2023 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

In a heated turn of events on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, Jonny Bairstow's dismissal ignited a cricketing controversy.

Bairstow was stumped by Australia's Alex Carey after the Englishman wandered out of the crease, mistakenly assuming the ball was dead.

Carey seized the opportunity, throwing the ball back onto the stumps. While within the rules, the incident triggered a debate about the 'spirit of the game,' with critics questioning Australia's tactics and the legitimacy of the wicket.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point in the game, as England, despite Ben Stokes's remarkable century, failed to recover and were ultimately all out for 327 while chasing 371. The dismissal led to an outpouring of boos from the crowd, with the Australians being called 'cheaters'.

 

Amidst the uproar, Gautam Gambhir, unimpressed by those questioning the decision, accused the critics of being 'sledgers'.

Gambhir took to Twitter, questioning the critics, 'Hey sledgers... Does the spirit of the game logic apply to you, or is it just for Indians?'

Stuart Broad, who followed Bairstow in the batting order, confronted Carey, stating, 'That's all you'll ever be remembered for.' Broad also expressed his dismay to Pat Cummins, labeling the incident as 'the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket'.

The controversial dismissal continues to generate intense discussion, raising questions about sportsmanship and fair play in the cricketing world.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
All we're thinking about is winning 3-2, says Stokes
All we're thinking about is winning 3-2, says Stokes
Ashes: My innings wasn't a response to..: Stokes
Ashes: My innings wasn't a response to..: Stokes
Ashes: 'Stokesy gave us a few heart-stopping moments'
Ashes: 'Stokesy gave us a few heart-stopping moments'
'Expected credit loss model will not dent profits'
'Expected credit loss model will not dent profits'
BJP sends 2 observers to Karnataka to help elect LoP
BJP sends 2 observers to Karnataka to help elect LoP
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'
'Mercedes To Launch 10 Cars In 2023'
Disqualification sword hangs over Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs
Disqualification sword hangs over Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Ashes: Stokes' heroics in vain as Aus bag Lord's Test

Ashes: Stokes' heroics in vain as Aus bag Lord's Test

Ashes: Skippers look to move past incident

Ashes: Skippers look to move past incident

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances