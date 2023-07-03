IMAGE: Virat Kohli applauded Ben Stokes' brilliance. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Even though Australia won the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's, the game will always be remembered for Ben Stokes' extraordinary batting.

Stokes' breathtaking 155 runs in the fourth innings off 214 balls (which included 140 dot balls) captivated the crowd at Lord's and those watching on television around the cricketing world.

Virat Kohli was among the spectators stunned by Stokes' brilliance.

'I wasn't joking about calling Ben Stokes the most competitive bloke I've played against. Innings of the highest quality, but Australia is too good at the moment', Kohli tweeted.

'Another wonderful game, right down to the wire,' Australian Captain Pat Cummins said. 'Stokesy gave us a few heart-stopping moments and the crowd seemed to enjoy it.'