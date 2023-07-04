News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Lara Helps Windies Prepare For India

Lara Helps Windies Prepare For India

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2023 16:59 IST
IMAGE: Brian Lara at the West Indies' training session at the Coolidge cricket ground in St John's, Antigua. Photographs: Cricket West Indies/Twitter

Batting great Brian Lara has joined the West Indies team to help them in the preparations ahead of their all-format home series against India, starting with the two-Test series on July 12.

Lara has been appointed as the 'Performance Mentor' for the West Indies, who are desperate to bounce back after their disappointing showing in the World Cup Qualifier.

 

The West Indies, who won the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, won't be a part of the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year.

They failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time after losing three consecutive matches against Zimbabwe, The Netherlands and Scotland.

'West Indies legend Brian Lara has joined the players at their camp at CCG ahead of the series vs India. Lara is Performance Mentor', Cricket West Indies tweeted.

The two Test series starts in Dominica on July 12, followed by the second Test in Trinidad from July 16-20.

The two teams will then play a three-match ODI series from July 27, followed by a five-match T20I series.

REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
