IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Kona Srikar Bharat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Before India begin their World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday, some of the young 'uns were seen chilling.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared two pictures on Instagram in which he is seen having fun before the match with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Navdeep Saini, Sikar Bharat and Mukesh Kumar.

'Chilling in Dominica with boys', Jadeja informs us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Jaiswal, who is all set to make his Test debut, was also spotted soaking up the sun and sand.