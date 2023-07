IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gets some headshots in while wearing India's new Test jersey. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The BCCI, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, tweeted a video of the Indian players getting their headshots clicked ahead of the opening Test against West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday.

The video revealed the team's latest Test jersey with the lead sponsor's name across the chest, replacing the word 'India' on the jersey.

This has irked netizens who tweeted their disappointment about the 'ugly' jersey, panning the BCCI.