News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Starting to feel like me again': KL Rahul drops massive hint about his return

'Starting to feel like me again': KL Rahul drops massive hint about his return

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 11, 2023 20:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

KL Rahul, who is currently on the sidelines with a thigh injury that he sustained while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Tuesday hinted his return as he posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session.

 

After a successful operation on May 9 in England, Rahul reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his recovery. India star has hinted that he is getting close to being fully healthy, much to the pleasure of his supporters.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Rahul posted a picture where he can be seen resting after a training session. He captioned the post with, ‘Starting to feel like me again’.

The batter is recovering from an injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangladesh's collapse hands India T20I series victory
Bangladesh's collapse hands India T20I series victory
Duleep Trophy: South face West in all-star final
Duleep Trophy: South face West in all-star final
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Rahane's message to Jaiswal ahead of opening Test
Ex-employee kills MD, CEO in Bengaluru double murder
Ex-employee kills MD, CEO in Bengaluru double murder
28% tax to be levied on turnover of online gaming cos
28% tax to be levied on turnover of online gaming cos
E-com start-up Dukaan lays off 90% staff for AI bot
E-com start-up Dukaan lays off 90% staff for AI bot
Bhujbal, Munde from Ajit Pawar camp get death threat
Bhujbal, Munde from Ajit Pawar camp get death threat

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

It's Windies bowlers vs India batters at Dominica

It's Windies bowlers vs India batters at Dominica

Washington's quest to rebuild his red-ball career

Washington's quest to rebuild his red-ball career

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances