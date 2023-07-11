Rohit reveals exciting new opening partner for Tests

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has announced that he will have a new opening partner in the first Test match against West Indies, scheduled to begin in Dominica on Wednesday.

The new opening combination will consist of Sharma and 21-year-old left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal's selection comes after an impressive performance in the domestic circuit across various formats, including a standout season in the Indian Premier League.

Having been named the Player of the Tournament at the 2020 U19 Cricket World Cup, Jaiswal was initially part of the standby squad for India's World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia last month. However, he has now been called up to the Test squad for the series against West Indies.

Despite having played only 15 first-class matches, Jaiswal boasts an average of over 80, including nine centuries, with a highest score of 265. With Jaiswal confirmed as the opener, Sharma's current partner, Shubman Gill, will move down to the number three position, filling the spot left vacant by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was not considered for the tour.

Speaking about the batting order, Sharma revealed, "Gill will play at number 3 because Gill himself wants to play at number 3. He discussed with Rahul (Dravid) that I have played all my cricket at 3 and 4. I think I can do better for my team if I bat at number 3. And it is good for us too because it becomes an opening combination of left and right."

Expressing his hopes for the new opening combination, Sharma added, "So I think we will try to do this and hopefully this will go on for a long time. Because we have been looking for a left-hander for many years. So now that we have got that left-hander, let's hope he performs well for the team. And he can really make that spot his own."

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had previously hinted at Jaiswal's inclusion in the playing XI and left a message of encouragement for the young cricketer. Sharma also confirmed that the team will field two spinners in the first Test, although he did not disclose the names.

However, it is likely that Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will take up the two spinners' spots, with Axar Patel being the other spinner in the squad.