Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier

Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 15:09 IST
Jason Holder

IMAGE: West Indies will miss the ODI World Cup for the first time in tournament's 48-year history. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Already eliminated from ODI World Cup qualification race, the West Indies have withdrawn all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Alzarri Joseph from the ongoing Qualifier in Zimbabwe to manage their workload ahead of all-format series against India at home, starting July 12.

Two-time champions West Indies will miss the ODI World Cup, to be held in India later this year, for the first time in tournament's 48-year history.

The Caribbeans still have two Super Six matches to play in the Qualifiers -- against Oman on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

 

"Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean," Cricket West Indies (CWI) posted on its twitter handle.

"This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India."

Lead men's team selector Desmond Haynes said Holder and Joseph are key players for the West Indies and the decision was taken in the best interest of the side.

"Jason and Alzarri are two of our leading bowlers in all formats," Haynes said in a statement.

"We have a full schedule for the upcoming series against India, where we begin the new ICC World Test Championship, then followed by the ODIs and the five T20Is. Therefore, we had dialogue, and it was felt the best move at this time is to have two of our leading bowlers return early from Zimbabwe."

The series against India will start with the two-match Test series starting in Dominica on July 12, followed by the second game in Port of Spain on July 20.

The Test matches will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is, the last of which will be played in Lauderhill in the USA on August 13. 

Source: PTI
