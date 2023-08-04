The Story Behind Tilak Varma's Tattoos!

IMAGE: The Mahadev and Ganesha tattoos on Tilak Varma's right arm are unmissable. Photographs: Kind courtesy Aliens Tattoo

India finished on the losing side against the West Indies in the first T20 International in Trindad on Thursday, August 3, 2023, but young Tilak Varma sizzled on his India debut.

Varma starred with a fearless 39 from 22 balls, his maiden knock in international cricket even as illustrious team-mates failed to live up to their hype.

The Mumbai Indians leftie took no time to showcase his potential as he slammed the second and third ball he faced, from pacer Alzarri Joseph, for back to back sixes.

While his strokeplay was a sight to behold, what also caught everyone's attention were Tilak's tattoos.



That Tilak is deeply religious can be gauged by his tattoos.



A Mahadev tattoo on his bicep showing his devotion to Lord Shiva; a Ganesha tattoo on the forearm, and the sacred phrase Om Namah Shivay etched on his chest.

Tilak's tattoos have been created by award-winning tattoo artist Siddhesh Gawd.



The Mumbai Indians batter's tattoo sleeve also includes hibiscus blossoms along with the phrase 'Unwavering Self Trust'.



In addition, he has a portrait of his beloved Wolfhound Trigger on his calf.