From Mumbai to Kashmir: Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot

From Mumbai to Kashmir: Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot

Source: PTI
August 06, 2023 22:34 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has married a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Khan, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich IPL, can be seen in a black Sherwani at his in-laws' place.

Khan even did a tic-tac with a local portal in which he said it was his "destiny to get married in Kashmir".

 

"If the Almighty has destined, I will play for India one day," the cricketer, who has been scoring heavily on the domestic circuit, said.

A lot of his fans were also seen thronging to get a glimpse of the cricketer. 

