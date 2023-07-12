News
PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 12, 2023 22:36 IST
IMAGES from Day 1 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking a wicket with his team-mates in the morning session. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin removed both openers with his sheer artistry as West Indies crawled to 68 for 4 at lunch against India on the opening day of the first Test, in Roseau on Wednesday.

Shardul Thakur (1/7 in 3 overs), operating as the third seamer in overseas conditions for the first time, continued with his happy knack of picking wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (1/6 in 2 overs) also found his name in wickets column due to a magnificent catch by Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (14).

At the break, debutant Alick Athanaze (13 batting) was at the crease as West Indies could hit only six fours in 28 overs bowled during the session.   

Opting to bat first, West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12, 44 balls) and Kraigg Brathwaite (20 off 46 balls) went into a shell during the first hour as both Siraj (0/17 in 8 overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (0/7 in 5 overs) settled down to a nice fuller Test match length, beating the outside edge of both openers on multiple occasions.

 

The pressure created by the pace duo did reap dividends as Ashwin (2/25 in 10 overs) slowed the pace of his deliveries, used the available drift to a good advantage to make life uncomfortable for the two openers.

There was a nice loop and he did challenge both inside and outside edge during the second hour.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Mohammed Siraj after he took a superb catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood. Photograph: BCCI

Tagenarine's stance and trigger shuffle from leg to off-stump does have an uncanny resemblance with his illustrious father Shivnarine although he is slightly more side-on compared to his 'Old Man'.

Sensing his shuffle, Ashwin got one to hang in the air and drift into the southpaw, who played inside the line only to find it beat his outside edge after pitching and there was a death rattle.

West Indies skipper Brathwaite, easily the best Test batter in the side over the last five years, was increasingly getting frustrated as Ashwin bowled slightly quicker at times to him.

He did try to hit out of trouble with a slog swept boundary but the canny operator fired one across the line, inducing Brathwaite to go for a mindless bottom-handed slog over mid-on. However the mistimed slog only became easiest skiers for skipper Rohit Sharma stationed at cover.

Left-handed Raymon Reifer (2 off 18 balls) never looked in control as Siraj softened him up with some short balls.

So when Shardul, who is a notch slower came into the attack, he wanted to come on front-foot and get his cover drive going. Shardul quuckly slipped one across the stumps and the thick outside edge was snapped by a diving Ishant Kishan behind the stumps.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

