Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debut!

PIX: Jaiswal, Kishan make Test debut!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: July 12, 2023 20:22 IST
IMAGE: India handed debut caps to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

As India took on hosts West Indies in the first Test at Windsor Park in Roseau, the Men in Blue saw two youngsters making their debut for the longest format of the game.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal were handed their debut caps.

 

Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “I want the two debutants to enjoy, they’ve worked hard to come here, I want them to feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test.”

The two youngsters – Mumbai player Jaiswal and Kishan, who plays for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit – became holders of Test caps 306 and 307 for the Indian Test team.

While India has two debutants in their playing XI, hosts Windies will see local player Alick Athanaze play his maiden Test.

Coming to the toss, Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite elected to bat first.

REDIFF CRICKET
