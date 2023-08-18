News
Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of World Cup!

Bumrah not holding anything back ahead of World Cup!

August 18, 2023 10:22 IST
IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah said he is ready to bowl at full tilt. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has declared himself ready for the rigours of the One-Day format as he returns to international cricket following a year on the sidelines due to a back injury.

Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, has been put in charge of a second-string India team for the three-match T20 series against Ireland beginning in Dublin later on Friday.

 

India hope the 29-year-old can regain top form before the Asia Cup next month and the home World Cup in October-November.

The right-arm seamer completed his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and said he is ready to bowl at full tilt.

"It's not like there are any restrictions or I'm holding back," he told reporters on the eve of the series opener against Ireland.

"Obviously, when you come with the Indian team - and the weather here is great - you enjoy bowling that much more.

"The body feels good and I'm looking forward to the games coming up."

Equally effective with the new ball and in the death overs, Bumrah knows his workload will increase when he switches format.

"Even in my rehab, we were never preparing for a T20 game, I was preparing to bowl 10-overs for the World Cup," Bumrah said.

"I have been bowling 10, 12, even 15 overs. I've bowled more overs, so it becomes easier when you bowl less than what is required."

While the leadership role was recognition of his status in the team, Bumrah said he is looking to enjoy his cricket above anything else.

"I've never stayed away from the game for this long. I'm not thinking 'I'll do this, I'll do that' or 'I have to contribute a lot'.

"I have come here to enjoy it."

Source: REUTERS
