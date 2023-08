IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is all smiles at the team photo shoot on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah is ready for his return to international cricket.

The Indian captain for the T20I tour of Ireland was all swag during the team photoshoot on Thursday.

'The wait is almost over,' the ICC tweeted.

We can't wait for Bumrah to unleash his lethal toe crushers.