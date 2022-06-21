Rahul, Gill Have First Nets Session

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had their first nets session at the Leicestershire county ground in Leicester on Monday, June 20, 2022, ahead of the warm-up match starting on Friday.

'#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session,' the BCCI posted along with footage of the batters earnestly at practice.

The warm-up match is a prelude to the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England, starting in Edgbaston on July 1.

Rohit and K L Rahul had played a pivotal role in India securing a 2-1 lead in the Test series in England last year before the final match was abandoned owing to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rahul misses the current tour because of a groin injury, which also ruled him out of the T20I series against South Africa.

Rohit had amassed 368 runs in 4 Tests, including a hundred and two fifties, while Rahul racked up 315 runs, comprising a hundred and a half-century.

Following the Test, India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against England.