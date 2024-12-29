Arshdeep vies with Babar, Head for T20I honours

India's Arshdeep Singh is in the race for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year along with Pakistan's Babar Azam, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Australia's Travis Head, the ICC revealed on Sunday..

Here's how the nominees fared in 2024

Arshdeep Singh (India)

Matches 18, Wickets 36, Average 13.5, BBI 4/9

With bowling ace Jasprit Bumrah a selective pick for T20Is given important assignments in Tests and ODIs over the last few years, Arshdeep Singh has carried out the responsiblity of being India’s primary pacer in the T20I format with aplomb.

His 36 scalps over the years were the second-best by an India player in Men’s T20Is just one behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 37 wickets in 2022, albeit Arshdeep’s numbers came in merely 18 games as compared to Bhuvi’s 32. He is also the third-best, with 33 scalps in 2022.

The seamer has filled in the much-needed left-arm pacer void in the shortest format for India, and was sensational across conditions, starring in key wins at home and in West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

While Bumrah is rightly remembered for his game-turning over in the Men’s T20 World Cup final, India’s triumph would’ve been impossible without Arshdeep’s stellar support. Defending 177 for the title, he partnered with Bumrah to give India the perfect start, removing South Africa skipper Aiden Markram for four. He added the wicket of Quinton de Kock to his tally in the 13th over to keep India in the hunt.

But arguably his best came in the 19th over when Arshdeep gave merely four runs to bring the asking rate up from 10 at the start of his over to 16 by the end of it. The pressure had mounted enough on David Miller to go into make-or-break mode, and the batter lost his wicket soon after, ensuring that India closed in on their second T20 World Cup title.

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Matches 24, 573 runs, Average 28.65, Highest score 133*

Wickets 24, Average 22.25, BBI 5/18

Sikandar Raza makes it to the prestigious shortlist for the third year in a row. The all-rounder turned captain continues to deliver for the Chevrons in his 39th year, and was instrumental in their unbeaten run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup sub-regional Africa Qualifier Group B, smashing 199 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

While Zimbabwe’s T20I side remains a work in progress, the African side managed to secure wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan under his leadership this year.

While it was in the sub-regional qualifier that Raza secured his maiden T20I hundred and five-wicket haul, his moment of the year came against recently crowned World Champions India.

His watchful 17 helped Zimbabwe reach 115/9 on a tricky track, but he truly turned the contest with the ball. India’s stand-in captain Shubman Gill had held on even as wickets fell from the other end with a gritty 31, however, Raza broke through his defense in the 11th over to leave India reeling at 47/6. He got Ravi Bishnoi (9) soon after and also cleaned up Mukesh Kumar (0) to finish with 3/25 as his side secured a thrilling 13-run win.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Matches 24, 738 runs, Average 33.54, Highest Score 75*

It was not a brilliant year for him but no other Pakistan batter scored as many T20I runs as Babar Azam in the last 12 months.

With six fifties and close to a hundred boundaries, Babar was Pakistan’s mainstay and the year saw an improvement in his strike rate, with the batter clocking 133.21 runs every 100 deliveries.

Still only 30, Babar is primed to break Rohit Sharma’s record as the highest run-getter in T20I cricket soon, sitting just eight behind the Indian’s mark of 4231 runs.

During their preparatory tour of Ireland prior to the T20 World Cup, the Asian side suffered a shocking loss in the first T20I. A win followed, but the Team in Green needed a series win to boost their confidence.

Their then captain, Babar came good, leading from the front in a chase of 179 after the early loss of Saim Ayub. Babar slammed 75 from 42 balls, with six fours and five sixes, at an exemplary strike rate of 178.57, to get his side on the brink. The win was eventually sealed in 17 overs.

Travis Head (Australia)

Matches 15, 539 runs, Average 38.5, Highest Score 80

Getting his first regular run in the line-up since making his debut in 2016, Travis Head hit 539 T20I runs, the second-best ever for an Australian in a calendar year. Those runs came at a strike rate of 178.47.

Impressing in explosive cameos against New Zealand as an opener at the start of the year, Head showed his full range of shots in the Indian Premier League and carried that form into the T20 World Cup 2024.

He was the third-highest run-getter with 255 runs, taking off at a strike rate of 158.38. It took India’s very best to stop Head from leading Australia towards another ICC tournament knockout place, but the southpaw still managed to smash his way to 76 off 43.

Head’s absolute blockbuster performance came againstEngland in Southampton. In Australia’s first game in their multi-format tour in the country, Head took the charge along with Matthew Short, getting the side to 86 by the end of first Powerplay.

Incidentally, Head was dismissed off the final ball of the Powerplay, but by then he had razed his way to 59 off just 23 balls, cracking 12 boundaries with four sixes to his credit.

His blazing knock helped Australia secure 179 in their innings, which eventually proved 28 too many for England.