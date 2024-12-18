News
Home  » Cricket » 'We'll take that': Rohit hails India's resilience

'We'll take that': Rohit hails India's resilience

Source: PTI
December 18, 2024 12:37 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: With the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy now tied 1-1, Rohit Sharma believes the team's morale will be high. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the resilience of the lower-order batters after his team managed to salvage a crucial draw in the rain-hit third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday, saying the side it has given the side renewed confidence for the remaining series.

With the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy now tied 1-1, Rohit believes the team's morale will be high during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"I mean, we will take that. Obviously to have interruptions like that wasn't great, but going to Melbourne at 1-1 pretty much gives us that confidence to go out there and pull things towards us," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

 

"The situation we were in just after lunch (on Day 4), needed someone to stand up and take us through, we knew with the weather, we knew it wasn't going to be a full game."

Opener KL Rahul once again shone, top-scoring with 84 before Ravindra Jadeja (77) put up a lower-order resistance.

Then the last duo of Akash Deep (31) and Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) put on a gritty 47-run partnership to help India avoid follow-on before they were all out for 260 in reply to Australia's big first innings score of 445.

"Credit to (Ravindra) Jadeja, the way he played and (KL) Rahul, the way he played was magnificent at the top of the order, the fight that Akash Deep and Bumrah (gave) was great to watch, we have seen them work so hard at the nets (on their batting)."

Despite the challenges posed by intermittent rain and lightning on the final day, India's bowlers held their own in the second innings.

Bumrah was particularly brilliant, taking 3/18, while Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets each.

Australia's bold approach in the second innings saw them declare at 89/7, setting India a target of 275 in 54 overs, but bad light and rain ensured no further play was possible after the early stages of the chase.

"Coming to the bowling, Bumrah was outstanding, Akash Deep is a feisty cricketer, always wants to be involved in the game, very new to international cricket, he has worked hard at the nets, still new to international cricket, but he has put in the hard yards..."

"There are people in the group to put their hand across and help him going forward. As he showed with the bat, these are the sort of characters we needed in the team," Rohit added.

Source: PTI
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

