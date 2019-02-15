How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024

How much did Rohit Sharma score in Tests this year? Records updated till the first inning of the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.
January 25-29
1st inn lbw b Hartley 39 (58 balls)
2nd inn c Stokes b Leach 24 (27 balls)
February 2-6
1st inn c Pope b Bashir 14 (41 balls)
2nd inn b Anderson 13 (21 balls)
February 15-19
1st inn c Stokes b Wood 131 (196 balls)
2nd inn lbw b Root 19 (28 balls)
February 23-27
1st inn c Foakes b Anderson 2 (9 balls)
2nd inn st Foakes b Hartley 55 (81 balls)
1st inn b Stokes 103 (162 balls)
c Hasan b Ahmed 5 (7 balls)
1st inn b Miraz 23 (11 balls)
2nd inn c Mahmud b Miraz 8 (7 balls)
1st inn lbw b Boland 3 (23 balls)
2nd inn b Cummins 6 (15 balls)
1st inn c Carey b Cummins 10 (27 balls)