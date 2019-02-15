How Rohit Sharma Fared In Tests In 2024

How much did Rohit Sharma score in Tests this year? Records updated till the first inning of the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane.

ANI Photo

1st Test India vs England

January 25-29
1st inn lbw b Hartley 39 (58 balls)
2nd inn c Stokes b Leach 24 (27 balls)

BCCI/X

2nd Test India vs England

February 2-6
1st inn c Pope b Bashir 14 (41 balls)
2nd inn b Anderson 13 (21 balls)

BCCI/X

3rd Test India vs England

February 15-19
1st inn c Stokes b Wood 131 (196 balls)
2nd inn lbw b Root 19 (28 balls)

BCCI/X

4th Test India vs England

February 23-27
1st inn c Foakes b Anderson 2 (9 balls)
2nd inn st Foakes b Hartley 55 (81 balls)

BCCI/X

5th Test India vs England

February 23-27
1st inn b Stokes 103 (162 balls)

BCCI/X

1st Test India vs Bangladesh

February 23-27
c Hasan b Ahmed 5 (7 balls)

BCCI/X

2nd Test India vs Bangladesh

February 23-27
1st inn b Miraz 23 (11 balls)
2nd inn c Mahmud b Miraz 8 (7 balls)

BCCI/X

2nd Test India vs Australia

February 23-27
1st inn lbw b Boland 3 (23 balls)
2nd inn b Cummins 6 (15 balls)

Star Sports/X

3rd Test India vs Australia

February 23-27
1st inn c Carey b Cummins 10 (27 balls)

Star Sports/X
