Pujara wants K L Rahul at No 3; not as opener

IMAGE: K L Rahul should bat at No. 3 because he has the experience to bat there, says Cheteshwar Pujara, India's batting mainstay on the previous two tours Down Under . Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Cheteshwar Pujara, who knows a thing or two about grinding the Australian attack in their den, backs K L Rahul to bat at the vital number three slot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also says the swashbuckling Yashasvi Jaiswal is capable of doing what David Warner did in his prime.

The five-match Test series begins in Perth on Friday.

"I don't know the batting order. I would prefer him (Rahul) at No. 3 because he has the experience to bat there," said Pujara in Star Sports press room, on Thursday.

Rahul, however, is expected to open with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal is being considered for No. 3 to maintain a left-right combination.

"It seems the team is preferring Devdutt (Padikkal) at No. 3 for the left-right combination. He has batted at 5-6 and in the middle order. It will be easier to bat at No. 3 than opening. If he can bat at No. 3, it will be good."

Pujara, currently sidelined from the Test set-up, praised Jaiswal and compared his batting with that of Australian great David Warner.

"One of the most talented cricketers India has produced.... I'm very confident that going forward, he has a lot to prove. I know he will play a key role in this series if we have to win.

"His role would be one of the most important ones. He can play a role similar to what David Warner used to do for the Australian team.

"Being an opener, he holds the key. He's mentally tough. He loves batting, hits a number of balls. He has a long way to go across the formats."

Pujara said the youngsters must play with self-confidence and without the fear of failure.

"I will tell them the first battle is a mental battle. Self-confidence and belief are needed to make runs in these conditions. When there is pace and bounce, there is a chance of the ball hitting the body. You have to come out of that fear," said Pujara.

On tackling short-pitch deliveries in Australian conditions, Pujara said the batters will have to identify the deliveries they should leave.

"As a batter, you need to understand your strengths. We often end up playing hook shots we aren't quite capable of. On Indian pitches, most short-pitched deliveries are below shoulder level. But in Australia, they're often above shoulder height.

"As a batter, you need to identify which balls to leave and which to play. Those below the shoulders are the ones you can pull, but you need to be in control of the shot. Sometimes you leave the ball, and sometimes you pull. You can't have a set rule -- you just need to look at the ball and play according to the situation. Be in the present moment."

Kohli needs a start

Virat Kohli may be going through a lean patch but Pujara believes his past success in Australia will help him turn things around.

"There is a lot of expectation of him. The number of matches he's playing and the athlete Virat is, he doesn't get enough breaks in between. That is why sometimes, when you're not getting enough breaks, your body and confidence go down a bit. That's normal.

"He has got some break. He's at a place where he likes to compete. If someone is having a go at him, he would like to give it back to the bowlers -- that's how he started his journey.

"He has set high standards for himself. He has that awareness. He has been a leader and is probably the best in the circuit. He's aware of what's expected of him and how many runs he has to make."

Under Kohli's captaincy on the 2017-18 tour of Australia, Pujara aggregated over 500 runs and played a significant role in India's historic Test series triumph.

"I'm confident that once he gets going, he needs to spend some time in the game. He's capable of doing all things. Always leading from the front, it's about getting a 50-60-70. If he gets a hundred, then he will have a great series ahead," Pujara said of Kohli.

"In every match, he is motivated, whatever the format. Definitely, he has worked on it. It's about getting that start and spending time at the crease."

Pant 2.0 a lot smarter

Rishabh Pant has been the architect of their epic triumph in the 2020-21 series, and the wicketkeeper-batter has returned after surviving a horrific car accident two years ago.

Pujara feels the left-hander is a lot smarter now and will be one to watch out for.

"Australian bowlers struggle a bit to bowl to lefties. There's a different kind of enjoyment watching him. He's an attacking player who puts pressure on the bowlers. It becomes easy for me to play my natural game as they try to stop runs.

"Whoever bats with Rishabh in that partnership, it will be crucial. Batting at No. 5-6, with the ball a bit old, he plays attacking cricket. He can change the entire match in one session.

"Freedom is very important; he should be in his zone. He has developed that smartness, picking and choosing bowlers -- whom to attack and whom to rotate the strike against. I'm sure he will have a successful tour this time. He's a lot smarter over a period of time."

Australia favourites

Pujara further said Australia are favourites this time to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India, who are reeling from an unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand recently.

"Realistically, looking at the balance Australia have the edge on home conditions. Injuries and Rohit being not there have disrupted our balance.

"But can we win the series? Definitely, we can. There is no doubt about it. If I have to predict, Australia are the favourites to win the series," he said.