Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia

The Indian cricket team, currently in Australia, are striking a perfect balance between rigorous training and exploring Australia's scenic beauty during their stay.
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy recently shared a stunning photo of himself enjoying a helicopter ride over the Great Ocean Road. The breathtaking aerial views, captured perfectly in his post, were captioned, 'Days like these'.
Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel made most of Melbourne's sunny weather. He shared a picture of himself strolling along a sunlit beach, capturing the serene coastal views. His caption 'Sunny side up' perfectly captures the mood of his post.
Meanwhile, pace bowler Harshit Rana enjoyed a quiet walk through Perth, sharing a glimpse of his downtime.
As the team prepares for the Test series, they are making the most of both their training and the local sights.