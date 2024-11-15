News
Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia

Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2024 05:32 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy posted a breathtaking photo of himself enjoying a helicopter ride. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nitish Reddy/Instagram

The Indian cricket team, currently in Australia, are striking a perfect balance between rigorous training and exploring Australia's scenic beauty during their stay.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy recently shared a stunning photo of himself enjoying a helicopter ride over the Great Ocean Road. The breathtaking aerial views, captured perfectly in his post, were captioned, 'Days like these'.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy

 

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel made most of Melbourne's sunny weather. He shared a picture of himself strolling along a sunlit beach, capturing the serene coastal views. His caption 'Sunny side up' perfectly captures the mood of his post.

Dhruv Jurel

 

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel basks in sun, sea, and serenity. Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhruv Jurel/Instagram

Dhruv Jurel

 

Dhruv Jurel

 

Meanwhile, pace bowler Harshit Rana enjoyed a quiet walk through Perth, sharing a glimpse of his downtime.

Harshit Rana

As the team prepares for the Test series, they are making the most of both their training and the local sights.

REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

