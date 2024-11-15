Nitish, Jurel Explore Australia

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy posted a breathtaking photo of himself enjoying a helicopter ride. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nitish Reddy/Instagram

The Indian cricket team, currently in Australia, are striking a perfect balance between rigorous training and exploring Australia's scenic beauty during their stay.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy recently shared a stunning photo of himself enjoying a helicopter ride over the Great Ocean Road. The breathtaking aerial views, captured perfectly in his post, were captioned, 'Days like these'.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel made most of Melbourne's sunny weather. He shared a picture of himself strolling along a sunlit beach, capturing the serene coastal views. His caption 'Sunny side up' perfectly captures the mood of his post.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel basks in sun, sea, and serenity. Photographs: Kind courtesy Dhruv Jurel/Instagram

Meanwhile, pace bowler Harshit Rana enjoyed a quiet walk through Perth, sharing a glimpse of his downtime.

As the team prepares for the Test series, they are making the most of both their training and the local sights.