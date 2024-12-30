Rohit on dropping Gill

IMAGE: India top-order batter Shubman Gill was dropped from the team after the Day Night 2nd Test in Adelaide earlier this month. Photograph: ICC/X

The move to drop Shubman Gill, who looked the best Indian batter in both innings of the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide, to accommodate all-rounder Washington Sundar and add lower middle-order batting depth, had attracted criticism but India captain Rohit Sharma clarified that the decision was not his alone.

"Look, I had a chat with him. There's no way when you're leaving someone out, for whatever reason it is, you will have a chat. And the chat with him was clearly he was not dropped. We just wanted to have that extra bit of cushion in the bowling," Rohit said.

"Hence, we opted for an all-rounder, which shouldn't weaken our batting line-up. Compromising a batter for a bowler was not something that I wanted to do.

"We wanted to bat as deep as possible and along with that, have the same combination to have a bowling attack which can take 20 wickets. We ended up compromising him unfortunately.

"Of course, everyone has to understand that because eventually we don't make personal decisions. It is in the best interest of the team, we want to put the team ahead. You make that decision and that's what we do," Rohit concluded.