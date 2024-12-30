Anushka, Athiya Look So Worried At MCG

IMAGE: A worried-looking Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty after Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the MCG on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Once a shining star, Virat Kohli is quickly turning into a fading one as his lack of form is telling in this Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

And things didn't get any better for the former India captain on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the MCG on Monday.

Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 5 as the batter was once again guilty of chasing a delivery outside the off stump. Kohli edged it to Usman Khawaja at slips.



Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and team-mate K L Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty were in attendance and their reaction to Kohli's dismissal has gone viral on social media.

In pursuit of a herculean 340 run chase, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal played watchfully before Pat Cummins drew first blood.

Rohit's (9 off 40) resolve ended when he handed a thick edge to Mitchell Marsh at gully while trying to flick away Cummins.

Just four balls later in the same over, Cummins sent Rahul packing for a four-ball duck when he had the batter caught in two minds. Rahul played and edged it straight to 'keeper Alex Carey.

Kohli then stepped in, but he and Jaiswal were kept quiet for a long time.

At the stroke of lunch, Kohli went for a big drive and was caught at first slip off Starc's full length delivery.