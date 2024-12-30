HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'In all fairness I think he did touch the ball'

Source: PTI
December 30, 2024 14:56 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back after his controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the MCG in Melbourne on Monday

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back after his controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the 4th Test at the MCG in Melbourne on Monday. Photograph: ScreengrabX

Yashasvi Jaiswal's contentious dismissal on Monday might have sparked an uproar, but Indian skipper Rohit Sharma attempted to douse the fire stating that the left-hander "did touch the ball" while slipping in a terse reminder that his team often falls on the wrong side of such close calls involving technology.

"I don't know what to make of it because the technology didn't show anything but with naked eye it seemed like he did touch something," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

"I don't know how the umpires want to use the technology but in all fairness I think he did touch the ball," he added.

 

The skipper, however, lamented that his team often stood at the receiving end of such decisions.

"It's about the technology which we all know is not a 100 per cent. But again we don't really want to look too much into that," Rohit said.

"It's just that we are more often than not falling on the wrong side of it. It's been happening, so we have been a bit unfortunate," he added.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
