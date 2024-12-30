Bumrah takes 5; Australia set India 340 for victory

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Nathan Lyon on Day 5 of the fourth Test on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Australia set India a record 340-run target in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the fifth and final day on Monday.



Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).



The highest total ever chased at the MCG is 332 by England against Australia way back in 1928.



Bumrah had entered the record books by completing his 200

wickets on Sunday.Resuming on their overnight sore of 228/9, Australia's second innings lasted just nine balls on Day 5 as they added six runs. Bumrah bagged the final wicket, as he bowled Lyon with a full delivery to take his wicket count to take his wicket to 30 in the series at an incredible average of 12.

Lyon made 41 from 55 balls while Scott Boland was unbeaten on a dogged 15 from 74 balls as the last pair added 61 runs for the last wicket to frustrate the Indians.



Australia had gained a 105-run first innings lead after bowling out India for 369 in their first essay.