HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah takes 5; Australia set India 340 for victory

Bumrah takes 5; Australia set India 340 for victory

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 05:30 IST

x

India's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Nathan Lyon on Day 5 of the fourth Test on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Australia set India a record 340-run target in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the fifth and final day on Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70)  and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

The highest total ever chased at the MCG is 332 by England against Australia way back in 1928.

Bumrah had entered the record books by completing his 200

wickets on Sunday.

Resuming on their overnight sore of 228/9, Australia's second innings lasted just nine balls on Day 5 as they added six runs. Bumrah bagged the final wicket, as he bowled Lyon with a full delivery to take his wicket count to take his wicket to 30 in the series at an incredible average of 12.

 

Lyon made 41 from 55 balls while Scott Boland was unbeaten on a dogged 15 from 74 balls as the last pair added 61 runs for the last wicket to frustrate the Indians.

Australia had gained a 105-run first innings lead after bowling out India for 369 in their first essay.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Can India Conjure Gabba Magic Again?
Bumrah fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets!
Bumrah fastest Indian pacer to 200 Test wickets!
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet
SEE: Nitish's Dad Touches Gavaskar's Feet
'A good advert for Test cricket'
'A good advert for Test cricket'
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG
Why chase will be a tricky one for India at MCG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where Are The Vegetarians?

webstory image 2

5 Ways To Boost Your Vitamin B12 Intake

webstory image 3

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

VIDEOS

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges6:26

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges

Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport successfully conducts first flight validation test1:51

Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport successfully conducts first...

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal3:12

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD