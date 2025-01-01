Bumrah has to bowl left-handed or off one step: Aus PM

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
January 01, 2025 19:12 IST

'We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step.'

Anthony Albanese with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indian team in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/Instagram

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with the cricket teams of India and Australia ahead of the fifth and final Test, starting in Sydney on Friday, and effusively praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his exploits in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia are leading the series 2-1 and the outcome of the Sydney Test will determine if the hosts regain the trophy after more than a decade.     

"The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket," Albanese said on Instagram on Wednesday.

"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," he added.

IMAGE: Anthony Albanese with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/Instagram

According to the local media, Albanese acknowledged Bumrah's superb performance in the series. The Indian spearhead has taken 30 wickets in the series so far and also became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, achieving the feat in his 44th Test.
 
"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," Albanese said during his interaction with the players, referring to Bumrah.

Anthony Albanese with Glenn McGrath

IMAGE: Anthony Albanese with Australia's pace great Glenn McGrath. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/Instagram
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
