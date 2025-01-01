Bumrah has to bowl left-handed or off one step: Aus PM

'We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step.'

IMAGE: Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with the Indian team in Sydney on Wednesday. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/Instagram

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacted with the cricket teams of India and Australia ahead of the fifth and final Test, starting in Sydney on Friday, and effusively praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his exploits in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.



Australia are leading the series 2-1 and the outcome of the Sydney Test will determine if the hosts regain the trophy after more than a decade.



"The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket," Albanese said on Instagram on Wednesday.



"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," he added.

IMAGE: Anthony Albanese with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Anthony Albanese/Instagram

According to the local media, Albanese acknowledged Bumrah's superb performance in the series. The Indian spearhead has taken 30 wickets in the series so far and also became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, achieving the feat in his 44th Test.



"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," Albanese said during his interaction with the players, referring to Bumrah.