Rain threat looms large over Sydney Test

The fifth and final Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Friday, is likely to face disruptions due to rain.
India must a face-win match after Australia won by the fourth Test at MCG by 184 runs to take a 2-1 series lead.
According to the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology, rain is set to disrupt three days of the Test match. There is a 30 percent chance of rain on the opening day on Friday, January 3,
The weather forecast for the final two days also looks grim.
The fourth day's play on Monday, January 6, has a 30 percent chance of rain, which will increase to 60 percent on Tuesday, January 7, the scheduled fifth and final day.
'Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm,' the weather prediction for Tuesday, January 7, states.