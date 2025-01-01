HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rain threat looms large over Sydney Test

January 01, 2025 21:23 IST

IMAGE: Rain is set to disrupt three days of the fifth and final Test match in Sydney, starting on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The fifth and final Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Friday, is likely to face disruptions due to rain.

India must a face-win match after Australia won by the fourth Test at MCG by 184 runs to take a 2-1 series lead.

According to the Australian Government's Bureau of Meteorology, rain is set to disrupt three days of the Test match. There is a 30 percent chance of rain on the opening day on Friday, January 3,

with a 'slight chance of a shower in the morning and early afternoon'.

The weather forecast for the final two days also looks grim.

 

The fourth day's play on Monday, January 6, has a 30 percent chance of rain, which will increase to 60 percent on Tuesday, January 7, the scheduled fifth and final day.

'Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm,' the weather prediction for Tuesday, January 7, states.

