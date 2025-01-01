HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shastri blames '3 loose shots' for India's MCG debacle

Shastri blames '3 loose shots' for India's MCG debacle

Source: PTI
January 01, 2025 19:20 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's reckless pull shot when he holed out part-time spinner Travis Head to long-on triggered a dramatic second-innings collapse late on Day 5 at MCG. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has attributed the national team's defeat in the fourth Test in Melbourne to 'poor shot selection on either side of the middle session' on Day 5, a lapse that he believes cost the visitors both the game and their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Shastri refrained from naming specific players but acknowledged that dismissals involving 'two senior players and a youngster' would face intense scrutiny.

"It was amazing to see the Indian crowds having travelled from all parts of the globe to come experience Test cricket at its best at the ‘G,"  Shastri said in is column for The Daily Telegraph.

"Unfortunately for them, some poor shot selection on either side of the middle session on the final day cost India the game. And probably has ensured that India may have lost their grip on the Border Gavaskar Trophy with one Test to go," he added.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant have faced criticism for their performances in the fourth Test, which Australia won by 184 runs to secure a 2-1 lead in the series.

India must win the final Test in Sydney to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while a draw or loss will see Australia reclaim the prestigious title for the first time since the 2014-15 series.

While Rohit and Kohli struggled to overcome technical and mental challenges, Pant's reckless pull shot when he holed out part-time spinner Travis Head to long-on triggered a dramatic second-innings collapse.

 

"There will be a few of other second-innings dismissals that will be scrutinised in India as well, involving two senior players and a youngster. Three very loose shots," Shastri noted.

He also highlighted the contrast in leadership performances by Rohit and his Australian counter part Pat Cummins, who was adjudged player of the match.

While Cummins has performed exceptionally well by raising his standards over the course of the series, Rohit has been miserable and has produced under-par performances.

"It doesn't help when one of it involved the captain who is struggling. Also doesn't help when Cummins raises his game to a scale of 8 or 9 when up against his counterpart, who is at the opposite end of the scale," Shastri added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
