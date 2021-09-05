PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the fourth Test between England and India, at The Oval, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja take a quick single during the morning session on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England, at The Kia Oval in London, on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Virat Kohli missed out on a half-century after another dismissal outside the off-stump even as India extended their lead to 230 runs by lunch on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England, at The Oval in London, on Sunday.

At the break, India were 329 for 6, with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 16 batting and Shardul Thakur on 11.

Earlier, in the morning session Ajinkya Rahane failed to prove his worth, as Chris Woakes (25-8-47-2) dismissed him with an off-cutter for a duck.

IMAGE: England pacer Chris Woakes reacts after dismissing Ravindra Jadeja leg before wicket. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Before that the England pacer sent back Ravindra Jadeja (17) with a leg-cutter (off-cutter for the batsman) after the left-hander put on 59 for the fourth wicket with skipper Kohli, who was dismissed by Moeen Ali after a stylish knock comprising seven boundaries.

A slider from Moeen (19-0-79-1) saw Kohli play by plonking his front-foot way down the track. He wanted play for the off-break, but as it is in the case of sliders, the ball went straight and took the outside edge which lodged into Craig Overton's big palms at first slip.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Thereafter, it was another mini middle-order collapse from 296 for 3 to 312 for 6 in the space of 10 overs.

Kohli, who came in at an overnight score of 22, looked comfortable as the copybook cover drive off James Anderson suggested. He looked mostly in control, but the same can't be said about some of his other teammates.

Jadeja was more intent on leaving deliveries and let Kohli do all the scoring before Woakes got one to jag back off length and hit him on the pads.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leaves the field after being caught by Craig Overton off Moeen Ali's bowling. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India's vice-captain Rahane cut a sorry picture during his eight-ball stay. He was adjudged out earlier but the Decision Review saved him. He wasn’t as lucky the second time as Woakes's delivery hit him below the knee roll.

Hoping against hope, Rahane asked Kohli if he could review and the captain answered in negative.

After another failure the veteran of 78 Tests is slowly making his place in the playing eleven untenable.

His sequence of scores since the WTC final reads 49, 15, 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, 0. A total of 173 runs in nine completed innings does not augur well for the Mumbai batsman.