Rediff.com  » Cricket » India Gears Up For Lanka ODI Series

India Gears Up For Lanka ODI Series

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 01, 2024 12:21 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli in discussion with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian cricket team has commenced their training regimen in Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of their preparations for the One Day International series against the hosts.

The series is set to kick off on Friday, August 2, at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Two of India's cricketing stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have arrived in the island to join the squad.

 

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma in discussions with Gautam Gambhir and Selectors Chairman Ajit Agarkar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rohit and Kohli were spotted engaging in banter during a training session, with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir joining in.

Kohli and Gambhir have had a contentious past, particularly during their IPL rivalry, but seem to have reconciled their differences, especially after the conclusion of IPL 2024. Gambhir recently took over the reins of the Indian team from Rahul Dravid.

IMAGE: K L Rahul in wicket-keeping mode during training. Photograph: BCCI/X

While Kohli focused on his batting drills, spinner Kuldeep Yadav surprised everyone by donning wicket-keeping gear for some practice behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, K L Rahul was also seen honing his skills in that department.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana may make his India debut in the series. Photograph: BCCI/X

Shreyas Iyer was also present during the training session, indicating his inclusion in the playing eleven for the series.

The three game ODI series will be played on August 2, 4 and 7.

REDIFF CRICKET
