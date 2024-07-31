Look, Who's Back In The Nets!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is all smiles as he returns to the nets ahead of India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned from their well-earned break after taking India to T20 World Cup glory and were snapped training for their next ODI assignment in Colombo.

Rohit and Virat batted in the nets in preparation for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting from August 2.

IMAGE: A focussed Virat Kohli readies for practice. Photograph: BCCI/X

While Suryakumar Yadav was plotting India's great escape in the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka in Pellekele on Tuesday, BCCI posted pictures of some ODI team members at net practice.

'Meanwhile, in Colombo... #TeamIndia ' #SLvIND,' BCCI captioned the pics tweeted on their X handle.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav preps to weave a web around the Lankan batters. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sweating it out in the nets along with them were Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

Also seen batting in the nets was K L Rahul, while bowler Harshit Rana was pictured warming up.

IMAGE: A beaming Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI/X

The R Premadasa stadium in Colombo will host the three-match ODI series, scheduled to be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.