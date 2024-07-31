SKY joins elite list in T20Is

IMAGE: Suryakumar won the 'Player of The Series' award after two brilliant knocks in the first two games in the T20Is against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Photograph: BCCI/X

Displaying consistency and skill, Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 Internationals captain, has joined the elite list of cricketers with the most Player of the Series awards in T20Is.

With his fifth such accolade, Yadav now stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's cricketing giant David Warner.

Yadav's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. His aggressive batting style, coupled with his ability to play under pressure, has made him a crucial asset for the Indian cricket team.

SKY has played 71 T20Is, scoring 2432 runs at an average of 42.67. His recent performances have not only solidified his position in the squad but have also earned him recognition as one of the most formidable T20I players globally. Each of his Player of the Series awards has come through match-winning performances, reflecting his consistency and importance to the team.

With this, Surya is now just behind Virat Kohli, who leads the pack with six awards, showcasing Yadav's remarkable rise in the shortest format of the game.