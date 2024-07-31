Who Was 'Impact Fielder of the Series'?

IMAGE: Fielding Coach T Dilip announces the contenders for the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' award after the 3rd T20I in Pallekele, July 30, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

Under the able leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and the guidance of new Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India swept the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

India squeezed to victory in the Super Over in the 3rd T20I and following the latest trend in the Indian dressing room, the much sought after award was handed out.

BCCI tweeted a video of the medal ceremony on their X handle.

The contenders for the 'Impact Fielder of the Series' were Ravi Bishnoi, Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag.

Watch the video to know who won the medal...