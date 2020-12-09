News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I vs Australia

India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I vs Australia

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 09, 2020 13:19 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team pose with the series after the third Twenty20 International series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Tuesday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Indian team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia in Sydney on Tuesday.

 

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India, who had already sealed the three-match series after winning the first two games, lost the third T20I by 12 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

