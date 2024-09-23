News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jayasuriya spins web around NZ as Sri Lanka seal victory

Jayasuriya spins web around NZ as Sri Lanka seal victory

September 23, 2024 11:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

IMAGE: Prabath Jayasuriya (5-68) claimed his eighth five-wicket haul. Photograph: ICC/X

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took two overs to polish off the New Zealand tail and complete a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka sealed a 63-run victory in the opening Test at Galle International Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 275 for victory, New Zealand were all out for 211 despite Rachin Ravindra's gallant 92, their batters unable to negotiate the sharp turn and low bounce at the venue.

Jayasuriya (5-68) claimed his eighth five-wicket haul, seven of them coming at his happy hunting ground in Galle alone.

 

New Zealand began the final day needing 68 runs for a memorable win with two wickets in hand but Sri Lanka took only four overs to wrap up victory.

New Zealand's slim chances evaporated in the second over of the day when Jayasuriya ended Ravindra's stellar knock, which included nine fours and a six.

The batter reviewed the lbw decision more in desperation than anything else and replays confirmed Ravindra was plumb in front.

Jayasuriya bowled William O'Rourke in his next over to seal Sri Lanka's victory, beating the batter's defensive prod at an arm ball.

Jayasuriya's match haul of nine wickets earned him the player of the match award, while Ramesh Mendis claimed three second-innings wickets.

The second Test, also in Galle, begins on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Alcaraz's double leads Team Europe to Laver Cup
Alcaraz's double leads Team Europe to Laver Cup
South Africa rout Afghanistan; avoid series whitewash
South Africa rout Afghanistan; avoid series whitewash
Finally! India's women waited 20 years for this!
Finally! India's women waited 20 years for this!
D2C brands hitch their wagon to quick-commerce
D2C brands hitch their wagon to quick-commerce
Over A Million People Affected By Floods
Over A Million People Affected By Floods
Yudhra Scores Low; Tumbbad Keeps Winning
Yudhra Scores Low; Tumbbad Keeps Winning
Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president
Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lankan president

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad

How India Conquered The Chess Olympiad

'I am jealous of Jadeja': Ashwin confesses

'I am jealous of Jadeja': Ashwin confesses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances