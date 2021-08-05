Anderson equals Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets

IMAGE: England fast bowler James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli during day two of the first Test in Nottingham on Thursday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Thursday equalled Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets during the ongoing first Test against India in Nottingham.

Anderson achieved the feat during the second day of the first Test, after got India captain Virat Kohli caught behind for a first-ball duck.



Only former Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 Test scalps and former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne with 708 wickets are now ahead of Jimmy Anderson, who is playing his 163rd Test, after making his debut in 2003.



Anderson struck twice in two balls, to lead England's fightback before bad light halted play. He dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in successive deliveries with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler taking both the catches.