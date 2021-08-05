News
England's Archer to miss T20 World Cup, Ashes due to injury

England's Archer to miss T20 World Cup, Ashes due to injury

August 05, 2021 22:02 IST
Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England fast bowler Jofra Archer suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

England's Jofra Archer will miss this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday the fast bowler suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

 

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week," the ECB said in a statement.

"The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow."

Archer underwent operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and was left out of England's two-Test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old was also excluded from England's squad for the opening two Tests against India and the ECB said he will now miss the rest of the series.

"As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire," the ECB added.

"The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously. He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn."

Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held from October 17-November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The five-Test Ashes series is scheduled to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
