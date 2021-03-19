Top Performer: Surya Steals the Show

March 19, 2021 07:34 IST

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav opens his innings in international cricket with a six off Jofra Archer. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav didn't have it easy getting to the Indian team.

Despite a mountain of runs at the domestic level and in the IPL, he was overlooked in the last couple of seasons. Given a rare opportunity during the T20I series against England, the Mumbai right-hander ensured the team management knew what he is capable of.

The 30 year old made his debut in game two of the series, but didn't get a chance to bat and was surprisingly left out for the third match.

With his Mumbai Indians team-mate Ishan Kishan picking up an injury, Surya was brought back into the team and got a chance to show his worth at the vital No 3 position, usually occupied by Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma fell early, caught and bowled by Jofra Archer for 12 in the fourth over. An eager Surya nearly ran out to the middle and showed he meant business!

He started off in smashing fashion as he pulled the first ball he faced in international cricket from Archer over fine leg for a six.

In the next over, he slapped Mark Wood through the covers for a cracking four as he took no time to get going.

While K L Rahul struggled to get going at the other end, Surya kept up the momentum with his strokeplay. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was swept for a four over short fine leg before Surya played the inside out lofted shot for a six off the next delivery.

Kohli's early dismissal off Rashid impacted the Indian innings in the middle overs but Surya had a go at the leggie. He swept him for a four and then smashed the last ball of the 12th over for a four through point to race to his fifty in just 28 balls.

Surya was at his attacking best as he scooped left-arm pacer fSam Curran for a six, but was dismissed in controversial circumstances off the next ball.

Replays suggested that the ball may have touched the ground as Dawid Malan took the catch, but television Umpire Virender Sharma went with the on-field umpire's soft signal of 'out'.

Surya walked back after a fine 57 from 31 balls, hitting three sixes and six fours, as his attacking approach laid the foundation for a huge Indian total.