Rahul in awe of Pant: 'I dream of playing shots like him'

IMAGE: K L Rahul scored a hundred on Day 3 of the third Test against England and became the second Indian batter after Dilip Vengsarkar (three hundreds) to score multiple tons at Lord's, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's experienced opener KL Rahul expressed admiration for vice-captain Rishabh Pant and his dream to replicate the dynamic southpaw's play style following their record-breaking exploits on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's.

Rahul, with his elegance and unflappable temperament, forged a 141-run partnership with Pant, who stayed true to his destructive nature. Despite their contrasting styles of play, the duo worked in tandem and tantalised England while setting the stage for India's dominance.

The versatile batter revealed that even though their approach to the game has nothing in common, he "enjoys" batting with Pant.

While Rahul puts his faith in a composed approach, he dreams of playing with Pant's mindset, hoping that someday he could execute it on the field.

"I think the most common thing is our love for cricket, love for batting, and love for performing in difficult scenarios. We've had a lot of important partnerships in the last few years. And I enjoy batting with him. I thoroughly enjoy batting with him. When he's batting with me, I look at the way he bats, and I wish and I hope that I could do that," said Rahul, during a press conference on Saturday.

"Some days, I sit when there are no games and dream of playing shots like that and playing with that kind of mindset and attitude. But, yeah, it's always just been a dream. We do chat quite a lot about cricket and batting, and the technical bit of batting as well," he added.

Rahul took a trip down memory lane and recalled that during their rehabilitation at the NCA in 2023, he realised that Pant, a "deep thinker" of the game, doesn't pull off random strokes even though his style suggests it in some ways. His approach relies heavily on a well-thought-out process.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with K L Rahul after completing a half century. during Day 3 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"He was injured in the NCA, and we were both injured. We were at the NCA back in Bangalore, and we would see each other every day, and that's probably the first time I realised there's a lot of thought behind how he bats. He's a deep thinker of the game, though it may not seem that way or suggest with the way he plays," he said.

"But it's something that suits his game, and that's all. Obviously, for me, it's been great to understand how he thinks and get a little bit of a deeper insight into his mind. So yeah, that's probably it. We both get along pretty well. We're great friends off the field as well. But yeah, common and very few things," he added.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant overcame pain in his left index finger to score an entertaining half-century before getting run-out at the stroke of lunch on Day 3. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The 141-run partnership met a bitter end on the final delivery before lunch. While attempting to steal a quick single, Pant was late to set off and caught short of the crease by England Test captain Ben Stokes's brilliance. The England captain picked up the ball, turned towards the non-striker's end and rattled the stumps with a precise throw, forcing Pant to return on 74(112).

Rahul went on to score his second ton at Lord's. However, his masterclass ended immediately. He tried to hit spinner Shoaib Bashir's flighted off-break through the covers, but all he could manage was a loose push. He gave an edge, which flew to Harry Brook in the slips. Rahul looked up at the sky and made his way to the pavilion, out for 100(177).

India finished the day with 387, the exact the same total England piled up. After Gill's fiery exchange with Zak Crawley, England remained unscathed and ended the day with 2 without loss.