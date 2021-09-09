India-England 5th Test in doubt after support staff tests positive

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with England skipper Joe Root. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The fifth Test match between England and India, which starts in Manchester on Friday, is likely to be cancelled after Team India's support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

'Though none of the players were found to be positive yet, the further spread of the virus within the team cannot be ruled out since most of the cricketers were in close contact of the support staff all through the last Test,' said a report in the Indian Express.



'Following the positive test of the coaches last week, the entire team had undergone the RT-PCR test. The squad member who tested positive on Thursday was earlier negative.'



The report further adds that BCCI is not keen to go ahead with the final Test, as they don't want it to impact the IPL, which starts on September 19.



India lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the fourth Test match at The Oval by 157 runs.



This development comes days after head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19 during the fourth Test and was forced to remain in isolation for 10 days, ruling him out of the Manchester Test match.



They are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts.